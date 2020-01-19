Boxer Michael Seals Entered The Ring To ‘Baby Shark’ Then Got Knocked Out

Michael Seals and Eleider Alvarez met on Saturday night from the Turning Stone Resort & Casino in Verona, New York in a light heavyweight bout for the WBC Continental Americas title — with the winner vaulting into contention for a major title bout in the near future.

The 37-year-old former college football linebacker hails from Mobile, Alabama but fights out of Georgia, but the thing that stood out most to casual fans of the sport when he began his ringwalk ahead of the main event on ESPN was his choice of music. Typically, a fighter will pick something meant to pump him up and get him amped to throw (and take) punches. For Seals, everyone’s favorite children’s song, “Baby Shark,” apparently fits the bill, as he strolled to the ring as it blared from the speakers in the theater.

Boxer Michael Seals walks out to Baby Shark (h/t @RKalland) pic.twitter.com/hA7ByhuEAb — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) January 19, 2020

It’s a bizarre entrance music choice, as was his ring attire choice, which had the same fur on the front and back that his robe had. Unfortunately for Seals, his night ended before the fight could make it the full 10 rounds. After a slow start to the fight, business picked up in the mid rounds and Alvarez finished the fight with a vicious right hand in the seventh that left Seals out cold on the ropes.