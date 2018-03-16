Have you ever wondered what it would be like to travel the world and study all the fighting styles that make up modern mixed martial arts? Now you’ve got the chance to live vicariously through Brawler, a brand-new UPROXX Snapchat series. Journey along with us, as fight coach Shane Fazen takes you from Brazil to Thailand and everywhere in between. Along the way, you’ll get to immerse yourself in unique fight cultures and see the hard work and dedication that goes into mastering a martial art.

Shane Fazen is a lifelong martial artist who competed in Taekwondo, Muay Thai, and boxing before moving on to coaching with a focus on striking. For over 10 years, he has shared his knowledge through his FightTips YouTube channel with over 1.5 million subscribers. Now he’s returning to his globetrotting ways on Snapchat, and bringing you along as he uncovers the techniques behind as many unique martial arts as he can.

Get a closer look at the intricate details that make up more traditional fighting styles like judo and jiu jitsu. Enter a whole new world with Shane as he meets and trains with Sumo and capoeira masters. Combat sports is so much larger than just MMA and boxing, and Brawler is giving you a front-row seat on our voyage across continents and cultures to unlock the mysteries of martial arts.

Find Brawler in Snapchat Discover!