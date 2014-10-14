Breaking Down Colin Kaepernick’s Brilliant Touchdown Throw Against The Rams

Getty Image

The Niners trailed the Rams 14-10 early in the third quarter when Colin Kaepernick hit Anquan Boldin for an 11-yard touchdown. The play was vintage Kaepernick, a scramble on a 3rd-and-1 that forced him to his left. How he dropped the pass in was nothing short of miraculous.

It’s a little hard to see in that second GIF, but the ball clears Janoris Jenkins’ hand by less than an inch. Look at the contortion of Kaepernick’s arm as he’s throwing the ball.

ESPN’s Sport Science broke this down beautifully. In short, Kaepernick was able to throw the ball 40 mph despite running to his left.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

We take a lot of the stuff Colin Kaepernick does for granted. Every once in awhile, it’s nice to a break down a play like this, marvel in its brilliance.