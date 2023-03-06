MJF Submitted Bryan Danielson In Sudden Death At AEW Revolution

MJF needed sudden death, but he was able to submit Bryan Danielson to reclaim his AEW Heavyweight Championship in the main event at AEW Revolution.

Over the first 20 minutes of the match, we saw a little bit of everything — mat wrestling, MJF wasting time, and Danielson taking risks. MJF tweaked his knee on a moonsault to the outside, which would come back to hurt him later.

After a series of false pins, the challenger earned the first fall with the Busaiku Knee. Immediately after, Danielson went for another Busaiku Knee, but MJF hit him with a low blow for a disqualification to give him a 2-0 advantage. MJF then rolled up Danielson for a pin, then pinned him again to draw level at 2-2.

Danielson and MJF went back and forth at the midway point of the match, with the challenger attacking the champ’s injured knee. He slammed it against the ring post and held him in a figure four leg lock until MJF could escape. On the ring apron, Danielson chipped away at leg kicks to MJF, while the champ attacked his injured shoulder. MJF dragged Danielson over to the table and ringside, then dropped an elbow on him from the top rope through the table. Danielson made it into the ring before the 10 count to keep the match level.

MJF brought Danielson back out to the broken table and tombstoned him through the remnants of the table, opening up a gash on his head. MJF then landed the Heat Seeker for the pinfall and the 3-2 advantage. MJF taunted Danielson, yelling about his kids, claiming to be the best in the world, and demanding some fight from the challenger.

With 15 minutes remaining, MJF looked to be in cruise control. Danielson reversed a toss into the ring apron, then hit two springboard attempts onto MJF. Back in the ring, Danielson dropped MJF with the spider suplex, then landed a diving headbutt that opened up MJF. With 10 minutes to go, Danielson landed another Busaiku Knee and then put together the LeBell Lock and earned the submission to draw level at 3-3.

MJF worked his way into Salt of the Earth, but Danielson was able to roll out and attempt the LeBell Lock again. MJF reversed into a pin attempt and after a two count, Salt of the Earth again. Danielson was dragged away from the rope as he neared, then barely got a foot on the rope as MJF stretched him.