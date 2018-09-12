The Bills Will Have Josh Allen Start Their Second Game Of The Season

NFL teams generally take one of two approaches to how they handle their rookie quarterbacks. Some, like the New York Jets with Sam Darnold, shrug and say “let’s go for it,” throwing their rookie out there during their first game of the season and letting them learn that way. Others, like the Cleveland Browns with Baker Mayfield or the Arizona Cardinals with Josh Rosen, decided to take a more pragmatic approach, giving them the chance to sit and learn behind a veteran before they get their chance.

And then there’s the third approach employed by Buffalo Bills, which traded up to draft Wyoming signal caller Josh Allen, a prospect who boasts considerable upside but is universally viewed as a project under center. The Bills apparently believe that projects take one game, because Allen will start their Week 2 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, per Chris Mortensen of ESPN.

