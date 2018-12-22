Getty Image

Fresh off signing his new four-year contract with the UFC, it was announced on ESPN Friday night that former heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez (14-2) would make his return to the Octagon at the organization’s inaugural show on ESPN on February 17 in Phoenix.

Velasquez will look to immediately jump back into the title picture with a bout against No. 4 ranked heavyweight, Francis Ngannou (12-3).

Ngannou burst onto the scene in 2017, with back-to-back wins over Andrei Arlovski (KO) and Alistair Overeem (TKO) before dropping consecutive losses in an embarrassing tilt against then-champion Stipe Miocic and another decision loss to Derrick Lewis. Ngannou bounced back in a big way, earning a first-round TKO victory against Curtis Blaydes in November, setting up a major opportunity to make another statement against Velasquez.