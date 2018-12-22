Cain Velasquez Will Headline UFC On ESPN 1 Against Francis Ngannou

12.22.18 49 mins ago

Getty Image

Fresh off signing his new four-year contract with the UFC, it was announced on ESPN Friday night that former heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez (14-2) would make his return to the Octagon at the organization’s inaugural show on ESPN on February 17 in Phoenix.

Velasquez will look to immediately jump back into the title picture with a bout against No. 4 ranked heavyweight, Francis Ngannou (12-3).

Ngannou burst onto the scene in 2017, with back-to-back wins over Andrei Arlovski (KO) and Alistair Overeem (TKO) before dropping consecutive losses in an embarrassing tilt against then-champion Stipe Miocic and another decision loss to Derrick Lewis. Ngannou bounced back in a big way, earning a first-round TKO victory against Curtis Blaydes in November, setting up a major opportunity to make another statement against Velasquez.

Around The Web

TOPICS#ESPN#UFC
TAGSCAIN VELASQUEZESPNfrancis ngannouUFC

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.18.18 4 days ago 2 Comments
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.17.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.17.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Zayn, Bruce Springsteen, And Vic Mensa

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Zayn, Bruce Springsteen, And Vic Mensa

12.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.11.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.10.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP