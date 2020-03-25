Here’s Everyone Who Will Appear On Cam Newton’s New Quibi Show ‘Iron Sharpens Iron’

It’s been a huge offseason for Cam Newton. The former NFL MVP is no longer a member of the Carolina Panthers, as he’s looking to start the latest chapter in his football career. Off the field, though, Newton is getting into something a little bit different. It’s previously been announced that Newton is joining forces with Quibi, the upcoming mobile streaming service founded by Jeffrey Katzenberg.

Newton, through his Iconic Saga Productions, will serve as executive producer on the show Iron Sharpens Iron, which pairs up athletes from completely different sports and focuses on the training that goes into being at the top of their various games. When Variety announced that the show was green lit, it revealed that Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks, UFC star Amanda Nunes, and World Cup winner Carli Lloyd would be among the athletes featured. Newton and Young will partner up in an episode, as will Nunes and Lloyd.

Beyond those four, it was announced on Wednesday that the show will include Melvin Gordon, Nyjah Huston, Lolo Jones, Simon Pagenaud, Andy Ruiz Jr., Pascal Siakam, Sloane Stephens, PK Subban, Justin Turner, Kerri Walsh-Jennings, Michelle Wie, and Deontay Wilder. It is unclear what the various pairings will be, but that’s a list that features athletes who have accomplished just about everything over the course of their careers.

In a statement about his forthcoming project, Newton said ““We’re excited to bring some of the world’s top athletes together to share their insider fitness tips and personal experiences that have made each into top athletes in their respective sports. It’s a great way to trade advice amongst peers and give our fans and budding athletes deeper insight into our highly coveted regimens through a greater platform.”

Quibi is set to launch on April 6, 2020.