Can Someone Please Explain This Bizarre Fake Punt From Cal?

Senior Editor
11.14.14 6 Comments

Cal needed a spark. They were losing 28-2 to USC Thursday night and desperately needed some points, they desperately needed to stay on the field to give their defense a break. So they faked a punt. I think. Actually to tell you the truth I have no idea what this is.

Maybe he’s marching?

Whatever, I don’t care, I could watch it all day. Cal went on to lose 38-30.

