Can Someone Please Explain This Bizarre Fake Punt From Cal?

Cal needed a spark. They were losing 28-2 to USC Thursday night and desperately needed some points, they desperately needed to stay on the field to give their defense a break. So they faked a punt. I think. Actually to tell you the truth I have no idea what this is.
Maybe he’s marching?
Whatever, I don’t care, I could watch it all day. Cal went on to lose 38-30.
That’s the ‘Two Step Thing’
“It works if executed”
Said no one ever
At least the defense Carroll left USC still has some light shining in it.
probably a muscle memory thing but i can’t stop laughing
Loop it faster and its Gangnam Style. So 2012.
When the score is 28-2, it’s all about showmanship.
I call this dance the “Wild Sabre.”