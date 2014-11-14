Can Someone Please Explain This Bizarre Fake Punt From Cal?

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Cal needed a spark. They were losing 28-2 to USC Thursday night and desperately needed some points, they desperately needed to stay on the field to give their defense a break. So they faked a punt. I think. Actually to tell you the truth I have no idea what this is.

Maybe he’s marching?

Whatever, I don’t care, I could watch it all day. Cal went on to lose 38-30.