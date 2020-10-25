Getty Image
Bengals DE Carlos Dunlap Tried To Sell His Condo On Twitter After Cincy’s Latest Loss

The Bengals defense played very well for one quarter against the Cleveland Browns, holding them to 0 points, picking off Baker Mayfield once, and making him go 0-for-5 on passes. From there, however, they did not stop the Browns again as Cleveland scored 37 points, Mayfield threw five touchdowns on 22-for-23 passing, and, despite Joe Burrow’s best efforts in throwing for over 400 yards, the Bengals lost 37-34.

Veteran defensive end Carlos Dunlap has been pretty vocal with his displeasure of both his role in the Bengals defense and just generally being on the squad that continues to lose even as the offense shows some promise under Burrow. Prior to the Browns game, Dunlap posted a picture of the Bengals defensive line depth chart and called out the coaching staff on Instagram, as he looks for a way out of town.

During the game, after the Browns game-winning touchdown, Dunlap was visibly upset and yelling at the coaching staff on the sidelines.

After the loss, Dunlap was at it again, this time posting to Twitter in an effort to sell his 6,000 square foot condo and asking for “serious inquiries only” on his city view abode in Cincinnati.

I’m not sure Twitter is the right place to find a buyer for your condo, especially with this little in the way of details on your place, but the message is loud and clear here: Dunlap wants out and wants the world to know he wants out. The Bengals have a couple of weeks to oblige to Dunlap’s attempts at being traded as the deadline approaches, and if he lasts another week in Cincinnati, I look forward to what his next stunt will be to try and get out of there.

