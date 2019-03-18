Carlos Santana Destroyed A TV With A Bat Because His Teammates Were Playing ‘Fortnite’ During Games

03.18.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The Philadelphia Phillies had a whirlwind of a 2018 season. They sat in first place in the National League East in early August, only to finish the season under .500, in third place in the division and out of the playoff race entirely.

Carrying the youngest roster in Major League Baseball, the Phillies early season over-achieving was inevitably going to be met with some regression. But as the season began to slip away, an incident in the clubhouse revealed the Phillies issues ran deeper than just their inconsistent play on the field.

Carlos Santana, who signed a one-year deal with the Phillies ahead of the 2018 season after spending his entire MLB career with the Cleveland Indians, was shocked to find members of the team sneaking into the clubhouse in the middle of games to play Fortnite, the wildly popular battle royale video game.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Philadelphia Phillies
TAGSCARLOS SANTANAFortnitePHILADELPHIA PHILLIES
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.18.19 2 hours ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.15.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.12.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.11.19 7 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.11.19 1 week ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.08.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP