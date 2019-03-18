Getty Image

The Philadelphia Phillies had a whirlwind of a 2018 season. They sat in first place in the National League East in early August, only to finish the season under .500, in third place in the division and out of the playoff race entirely.

Carrying the youngest roster in Major League Baseball, the Phillies early season over-achieving was inevitably going to be met with some regression. But as the season began to slip away, an incident in the clubhouse revealed the Phillies issues ran deeper than just their inconsistent play on the field.

Carlos Santana, who signed a one-year deal with the Phillies ahead of the 2018 season after spending his entire MLB career with the Cleveland Indians, was shocked to find members of the team sneaking into the clubhouse in the middle of games to play Fortnite, the wildly popular battle royale video game.