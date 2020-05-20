The 2020 Major League Soccer season had just barely begun when the global coronavirus pandemic forced it to a halt in March. LAFC winger Carlos Vela, who was named the league’s 2019 MVP and won the Golden Boot, started off this season strongly, helping the team advance to the CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinals and scoring the game winner in the season opener against Inter Miami FC.

With the league on hiatus, though, Vela has been working out at home in Los Angeles, spending quality time with his family, and sharpening his NBA 2K skills — the Mexican international is one of MLS’ premier talents, but he is a well-documented NBA fan as well. Vela spoke with Uproxx on behalf of BODYARMOR about how he’s been staying healthy at home, how MLS teams are slowly working their way toward a season restart, and what he learned from ESPN’s The Last Dance.

How are you and how have you been spending this extra time at home?

Really great. I think like everyone else I have been trying to handle quarantine the best way possible. I would say I have been active and spending quality time with my family. I have a son that’s 3 years old and a pregnant wife, so there’s positive things right now and that is what I’ve been focused on. I’ve just been enjoying the time I have with them and finding ways to stay in shape to be prepared for when it is time to train again.

Since the MLS season has been suspended, how have you been staying positive and fit at home?

Obviously I would like to be training with my teammates and playing this season, but that’s life. You must take it as a new challenge there is no excuse to not keep training. I will usually go out for a run or I will train with the club even though we are training individually, but we’re going back to our routine. But like I said, always looking for a way to stay active, stay in shape, and always be prepared. Even though the coronavirus is going on right now, there is always a solution. You can always train and prepare your mind and body for when it is time to get back out there.

Earlier this month, LAFC began running individual training sessions. I am sure they don’t feel quite normal, but how have the training sessions have been so far?