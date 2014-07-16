CBS News Completely Bungled Their Tribute To Derek Jeter On Twitter

Getty Image

If you follow baseball at all or you’re even a casual sports fan, you probably are aware that Derek Jeter is in the midst of his final season in Major League Baseball. It’s a grand tour around all of the major ballparks and tonight’s All-Star Game was one of the bigger moments along the way. From CBS News:

Batting leadoff for the American League, the 40-year-old shortstop for the New York Yankees soaked in an ovation that lasted more than a minute at Target Field, then seized the moment Tuesday night by hitting a double. Jeter soon crossed the plate for the game’s first run.

The double was one of Jeter’s classic, opposite-field liners to right. He singled to right in his next at-bat, raising his All-Star batting average to a robust .481 – 13 hits in 27 at-bats.

Pretty good reporting there by CBS News. They stated clear facts and got the information across in a proper manner, with little opinion. Let’s see if they managed to do the same over on Twitter:

That’s an unfortunate typo. I’d have to blame muscle memory or maybe a recent viewing of Jurassic Park 3, mostly due to Michael Jeter’s lack of baseball experience and his untimely passing in 2003. Here he is for those who aren’t aware:

Getty Image

I’m sure you can imagine that folks are having a lot of fun at CBS’ expense. In fact, Michael Jeter is currently the top trending topic on Twitter and some have even gone ahead to edit Michael Jeter’s Wikipedia page to reflect his All-Star status.

That’s far from all that’s happened in a short amount of time, especially from those with access to Photoshop. That’s where the real creative trolling is happening, with folks taking it the other direction and creating a mash-up between great sports stars:

Those are fine and you have to applaud the effort. I still like to believe our ghost Tweeter is a huge Evening Shade fan, complete with all the cast autographs and a framed copy of that Burt Reynolds Playgirl centerfold. Plus it makes me laugh more, at least until I make my own poorly worded typo. Keep up the good work, CBS!

(Via CBS News / Wikipedia)