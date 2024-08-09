The Dallas Cowboys have high hopes for the 2024 season, as is always the case this time of year in Dallas, but they also have some major contract decisions looming on the offensive side of the ball. Quarterback Dak Prescott can be a free agent next year, and the Cowboys have to decide if they’re going to give him $50+ million per year to lock him up long-term or risk seeing him walk next spring.

Along with the uncertainty surrounding Dak’s future, his top weapon on the outside is a holdout from Cowboys camp, as CeeDee Lamb wants a new deal commiserate with his production and the top receivers around the league. Unfortunately for Lamb, it does not sound like a new deal is close on the horizon, as the Cowboys seem willing to test his mettle when it comes to how long he’ll take fines for holding out. Jerry Jones met with the media on Thursday night and stated in no uncertain terms that Lamb’s deal was not high on their to-do list during camp.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on contract talks with CeeDee Lamb: “I don’t have any urgency to get it done.” pic.twitter.com/Hfq2Rjk65C — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 8, 2024

You may ask, Why would Jerry Jones say that to a bunch of reporters with microphones? That’s a very good question, one those same reporters asked Jerry, who also had no idea why he said it.

“I don’t expect not to have CeeDee Lamb,” Jerry Jones said today when asked about his WR corps without him. Any sense of urgency? “No. Why would he say that? “I went to high school, I went to college. I don’t know why I said it but I’m just saying it.” pic.twitter.com/nP2W3pEGi3 — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) August 8, 2024

That’s always what you want out of your owner who also runs the front office, and it didn’t take long for the quote to make its way across CeeDee’s desk, to which the star receiver had a very short response.

It wouldn’t be an offseason with the Dallas Cowboys if there weren’t some drama being stoked by Jerry Jones, and this time he’s taken it upon himself to further frustrate his star receiver in contract negotiations. The Cowboys season starts in exactly one month, as they travel to Cleveland to face the Browns on September 8.