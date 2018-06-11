Chase Utley Is Returning The Love For Mac From ‘It’s Always Sunny’ Now That He’s Jacked

#It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia
06.11.18 3 hours ago

@howertcn on Twitter

The weird relationship between Mac from It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia and former Phillies second baseman Chase Utley officially has a much more satisfying coda now that actor Rob McElhenney is friggin jacked as hell.

Actor, writer, and It’s Always Sunny co-creator McElhenney’s Mac is one of the weirdest bozos on TV, and one of the most notable characters to go from thin to fat and back again before our eyes. But Mac’s obsession with Utley just may be the defining trait of his character.

Things got very specific about Utley during the show’s fifth season in a brilliant episode called “The World Series Defense.” Set around the series-clinching Game 5 of the 2008 World Series, Mac hopes to get a personal letter to Utley by giving it to Sweet Dee, who has decided to get blitzed on “riot punch” and later run on the field to kiss a player when the series win is locked up.

TOPICS#It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia
TAGSCHASE UTLEYIT'S ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILADELPHIAROB MCELHENNEY

