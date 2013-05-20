Check Out LeBron James’ High School Stats

This is a few days (and years, if you’re a stickler for details) old, but the folks over at LeBronJames.com posted some scanned images of LeBron James’ stat sheets from his high school seasons, and without a single ounce of shock in the entire world, they reveal that he was a man among boys. The self-anointed King and four-time NBA MVP averaged 18.1 points per game in his freshman season at St. Vincent-St. Mary, and it only got better from there, as he averaged 30.4 ppg by his senior season.
James also recently took a break from steamrolling the NBA Playoffs to donate $1 million to his old high school to renovate the gym that helped make him a household name when he wasn’t even old enough to vote. Hopefully, some of that money includes a giant throne for when he returns to view games. It should have a glass case around it like the Popemobile for good measure, since some people in Ohio are still emotionally unsure of how to feel about James, lingering somewhere between, “TRAITOR! I HOPE YOU’RE EATEN BY BEARS!” and “Maybe he’ll opt out in Miami and come back to Cleveland!”
Either way, his old stats should make even the most confident high school athletes feel like they were in the cast of Freaks and Geeks.
I think it’s particulalry interesting how his free throw percentages vary to so widely between years.
My guess is that he got fouled a lot more since he got bigger.
I was a student at Mentor during his senior year. I don’t know if any regular students were even able to watch the game. They made a huge deal about it over the PA for like a week straight about how difficult it would be to get tickets. From what I understand, he scored more points by himself in three quarters than my entire team did in the whole game, which really isn’t remotely surprising.
He made 11 three pointers that game and scored 50 points guess he was feeling it
Kobe >
Everyone > You
Kobe
averaged 31.1 points, 10.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists his junior year
and
30.8 points, 12 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 4.0 steals, and 3.8 blocked shots his senior year
so
Kobe >
pact?
I wish Netflix still had “More Than a Game” streaming. Watching him play during his senior year is mesmerizing.
I’m forgetting – why was he ruled ineligible for two nonconsecutive games his senior year?
The throwback jersey/Hummer scandal.
Ah yes, had forgotten those.
Odd, he never recorded a Triple-Double in high school.
Because : “LeBron called up the homies and askin’ y’all
Which court, are y’all playin’ basketball?
Get him on the court and he’s trouble
Last night he fucked around and got a triple double
Freaking brothers every way like M.J.
I can’t believe, today was a good day