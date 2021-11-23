The Chicago Bears have lost five straight games after a 3-2 start to the season and, with seven games remaining, the odds of a return to the playoffs seem extremely low in the Windy City. The offense, in particular, has appeared inept during the losing streak and given that is supposedly the area of expertise for head coach Matt Nagy, fans in Chicago are once again calling for a coaching change.

Some form of “Fire Nagy” has become a ubiquitous presence not just at Bears games, but pretty much any sporting event in Chicago — one broke out on Monday night during the Bulls’ blowout loss to the Pacers in the United Center.

#FireNagy chants at the UC with the Bulls down 30. Beautiful. pic.twitter.com/KPK1dCzIM7 — James Gordon (@JGordonCHI) November 23, 2021

One of the unfortunate side effects of being a head coach of an NFL team is that your employment status is constantly under review by every fan and the depth of the impact of someone being fired is not often considered or cared about by fans. Case in point, Nagy’s son plays football at Lake Forest High School in the North Shore suburbs of Chicago and during a game this weekend, the opposing student section of Cary-Grove High School broke out the “Fire Nagy” chants towards Lake Forest.

Pulled this from NFHS. Was late in 4th quarter. pic.twitter.com/RRQHDV4gOf — Matt Allen (@MattyJamesAllen) November 22, 2021

That resulted in an apology being issued from Cary-Grove, calling on its students to “reflect and correct” their actions.

The "parent" was Bears coach Matt Nagy, whose son plays for Lake Forest (This is also where I live now. Go Trojans.) https://t.co/CZ9TYya3tK — Eric Edholm (@Eric_Edholm) November 23, 2021

It is a reminder of the family side of coaching firings, which certainly come with the territory, but it doesn’t make it any easier on a kid who has to hear people calling for his dad to get fired in the middle of his own football game. As for Nagy’s status as coach of the Bears, it seems his tenure likely will be ending soon, with a report claiming he’ll be let go after the Bears play the winless Lions on Thanksgiving regardless of the outcome.