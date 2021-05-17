Purchasing a team in any sport seems like a pretty cool enterprise. Is it always the best business decision? No, not always, because it’s not hard for teams to lose gobs of money, but some of the stuff that you get to do — great seats, merely say you’re an owner, hang out with athletes sometimes — is really terrific.

Apparently, the owner of one soccer team in China’s second division is taking this to a new level. A man named He Shihua, age 35 is the principle shareholder of Zibo Cuju Football Club, and during a match against Sichuan Jiuniu, he got subbed on just before injury time while wearing the No. 10 shirt.

In the CL1(2nd-division) match today between Sichuan Jiuniu and Zibo Cuju, He Shihua, the principle sharedholder of Zibo Cuju, was introduced into the match just ahead of the injury time. The 35-year-old enterpreneur/footballer wears No. 10 shirt. The match ended 0:0. pic.twitter.com/d0XfNFUFIZ — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) May 4, 2021

His Transfermarkt page indicates he has been registered with clubs in the past, so I suppose it’s not the most wild thing on earth that he got on the pitch. But I would recommend taking a big deep breath because baby, we are in for some nonsense: He Shihua, during the team’s game on Friday, got his son on the dang pitch.

Chinese businessman bought Zibo Cuju, a second tier Chinese side, and told the coach to play his son. [📸 @TUDNUSA] pic.twitter.com/IqK2bT1UAG — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) May 17, 2021

According to TUDN, the mandate is to always make sure that his son is in the team’s starting XI. I think I can speak for everyone and say this rules. Anyway, Zibo Cuju has one point through five matches and is in last place.