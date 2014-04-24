Chris Colabello Hit A 2-Run Bomb While His Mom Was Being Interviewed In The Stands

Minnesota Twins first baseman Chris Colabello has quietly been a great story in the first month of the 2014 MLB season, as he’s currently batting a cool .346 with 3 home runs and 26 RBI. The third homer of the 30-year old’s season came last night on his mom’s birthday, which is always a cool little story for the announcers to tell while he’s rounding the bases. Except they didn’t have to say anything, because Fox Sports North’s Marney Gellner was actually speaking with Colabello’s mom in the stands at Tropicana Field, and as Colabello stepped into the box for his at-bat, the reporter suggested that mom might be getting a present right then.

Sure enough, Colabello went yard over the center field wall as his mom adorably shouted, “WOO!” as he rounded the bases. And the good thing about playing in the Trop is that he probably heard her.

