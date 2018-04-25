Getty Image

HBO’s Hard Knocks has become a staple of the NFL preseason as HBO’s cameras embed with a franchise through training camp and the preseason to offer viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the process of whittling the roster down to 53 players, as well as position battles for starting spots.

Being on Hard Knocks isn’t exactly a badge of honor as the NFL recently put in rules for what franchises aren’t allowed to turn down HBO if they are selected. Franchises with a first-year head coach, teams that have made the playoffs in the last two years, and teams that have been on Hard Knocks in the past 10 years are all able to say no. The rest, are put into the pool for HBO to pick.

This year that left the 49ers, Broncos, Browns, Chargers, Ravens, and Redskins as eligible teams for HBO’s perusal and the premium cable network has apparently made their decision. According to Kyle Kelly of The Browns Wire, the Cleveland Browns are HBO’s pick in what comes as a little surprise.