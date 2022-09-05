MJF Returned At All Out After CM Punk Won The AEW Title

CM Punk reached the top of the mountain yet again in the main event of All Out in Chicago, pinning Jon Moxley to become the AEW heavyweight champion.

After the match, MJF revealed himself as the Joker, who is guaranteed a title shot after winning the Casino Battle Royale ladder match thanks to Stokley Hathaway’s new faction including Lee Moriarty, Ethan Page, Morrisey, and the Gunn Club.

Punk started the title match off hot, attacking Moxley from the onset with a slew of strikes and looking to finish his night early with a Go To Sleep.

Moxley kicked out at two and the action spilled into the crowd, where Moxley gained the upper hand and eventually busted Punk upon by smashing his head into the steel post.

CM Punk is busted wide open and Jon Moxley is reveling in the moment!

Back in the ring, Moxley took control of Punk, targeting his open wound and ripping away at the former champ’s surgically repaired foot. Punk got back into the match, reversing Moxley and locking in the Anaconda Vice on the ground, but the champ fought out. Punk eventually made his way to the top rope, looking for the elbow drop, but Moxley reversed into the rear naked choke and later the bulldog choke. Punk fought his way back again, setting up for the GTS, but it got reversed into the Death Rider. Punk kicked out at two before Moxley locked in the bulldog choke again. Punk rose to his feet with Moxley on his back, landed the GTS and then carried a weightless Moxley into another GTS for the win.