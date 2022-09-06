Shortly after winning back the AEW heavyweight championship in the main event of All Out in Chicago, CM Punk hit the post-show press conference, immediately launched into a tirade against the EVPs of the show amid allegations he was responsible for sending former friend Colt Cabana to Ring of Honor, and allegedly brawled with the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega backstage.

According to numerous reports from the likes of Fightful Select and the Wrestling Observer, an altercation did in fact take place backstage in Punk’s locker room following his explosive press conference. Who threw the first punch changes depending on the report, but the hands started flying between Matt Jackson and Punk, when Ace Steel also got involved. Nick Jackson reportedly was hit with a chair thrown by Steel and may have been knocked out, but no reports have confirmed if injuries were sustained. Steel also allegedly got physical with Omega, with the Observer reporting that Omega got bitten in the altercation.

According to multiple sources that lined up with some of Fightful’s reporting, there was a fight backstage afterward with Punk allegedly starting things by swinging fists at the Bucks’ Matt Jackson. Punk trainer/friend and AEW producer Steel (part of the storyline that got Punk into Sunday’s Jon Moxley match) threw a chair that hit the Bucks’ Nick Jackson in the eye. Steel (Chris Guy) allegedly bit Omega and grabbed his hair. (via Wrestling Observer)

Despite all of the backstage drama, Tony Khan said the EVPs are still significant contributors to his organization, but admitted what is going on is a “dicey situation,” per Jon Alba. We’ll see how well that holds up when AEW sets up for its next episode of Dynamite on Wednesday evening, but if nothing else there’s plenty of intrigue coming out of All Out — whether that’s a good thing or not remains to be seen.