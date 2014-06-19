CM Punk Returns To TV To Talk To Marc Maron About Everything Except Returning To TV

To recap: CM Punk abruptly left WWE back in January and hasn’t appeared for the company since, despite still being under contract. He got married recently (to WWE Diva AJ Lee, who also took a sudden, seemingly-indefinite leave of absence) and mostly just goes to hockey games. Now that hockey season is over, Punk’s free to return to television, right?
RIGHT! The only problem is that he’s showing up on IFC’s Maron to talk to Marc Maron about body dysmorphia and the similarities between pro wrestling and comedy, and not what we want him to talk about, which (at least in my head) is “when will your midlife crisis vacation be over.” Maron also does not ask questions about The Shield breakup, Daniel Bryan’s championship reign-ending injury, the identity of Adam Rose’s bunny or really anything of note. Just questions about art and family. What an amateur.
Here’s a clip. If you play ‘Cult Of Personality’ in the background you can pretend it’s the opening to next week’s Raw.
Punk and AJ got married? Good for them.
I wish the guy was back on tv but he’d fulfilled all of his dates and was clearly burnt out. I’d rather him be happy and not on tv than half-assing it miserably on tv.
As long as he doesn’t keep His Wife ™ all to himself, Punk can do whatever he wants by me.
(also he totally did not fulfill all his dates, but yes, at this point I just want him to end up happy)
I kinda get what CM Punk is doing, and I kinda don’t get why it’s (maybe) working. I don’t have any idea why Mark Maron thought a guy popular in the niche that is pro wrestling, who seemingly is no longer a pro wrestler and in effect no longer famous for anything, would be a good guest on his show. There is like, no context here. I guess he’s just really good at networking? Has an agent we don’t know about that is good at their job? Is it some weird thing where C.M. Punk is the one hip wrestler that you can have on your show just because he’s cool to talk to? And meanwhile, if Punk can maintain this and increase his notoriety (as long as he doesn’t go into hacky Chris Jericho on stupid game shows/I Love the 00’s type shows) then he might end up being able to go back to the WWE a bigger star than he was when he left. Maybe he saw what the Rock did and is currently working through a way to do the same so that he can headline Wrestlemania XL against John Cena ONCE IN A LIFETIME three years in a row.
“Leave wrestling and become a huge movie star? OK, we’ll let you beat John Cena in the main event of Wrestlemania.” -WWE
Can’t say I boame Punk for going for it. It’s a long job, but what a reward.
The problem with that thinking (if that is, in fact, what Punk is thinking) is that the Rock was picked out for an introduction into Hollywood via “mainstream” movies that were not the sort of WWE Studios direct-to-dvd crap that WWE cranks out with Orton or Cena or whoever. The Rock has a) a classic action hero physique and b) actual acting talent (which he has worked very hard to develop) that goes beyond the sort of acting guys do in WWE.
If you think about it, the Rock was able to do something even Hogan couldn’t do in his prime. And they tried really hard to make Hogan a movie star. But he couldn’t act. And that was that. Nothing Punk has shown suggests he can act in a greater, dramatic sense. Yes, he’s awesome on the mic in WWE. And, yeah, he seems like a really likeable dude who can clearly express his opinions about whatever. But that doesn’t catapult you to Rock status.
To add some context – Maron’s IFC show is a fictional version of his life and podcast. About a year ago he had Colt Cabana on the real podcast and a few months after that he had CM Punk on. His IFC show features brief snippets of fictionalized recreations of interviews he’s done on his show. It’s not a live talk show or anything, it’s scripted and shot months before it airs.
This episode was filmed at least four months ago so it’s not entirely surprising that they wanted Punk on the show. It’s also kind of important to remember this is a scripted show loosely based on Maron’s life.
This is a scripted “fake” interview for his fictional television show.
The actual CM Punk interview for WTF is pretty fantastic.
@dissident — Yes, it’s an incredible interview. Punk just rants and rambles for more than an hour and Maron, who admits he doesn’t closely follow wrestling, gets great stuff from him.
I didn’t realize that Punk had been wrestling pretty much non-stop since age 15. With all that time in the ring, it wouldn’t shock me if his hiatus is permanent.
You can like Punk or you can hate him for leaving or for just being kind of a dick, but that interview does offer some insight into why Phil Brooks is the way he is.
The only way he’s shooting for that is if he’s in fact a gigantic hypocrite and has no problem doing the same thing he’s pissed and moaned about for years.
I’d like to think he isn’t, but if he is, well, whatever, dude’s looking out for number one. Whether anyone realizes it or not, that’s been his entire character for a long ass time. But at that point he can stop the anti-authority and “outspoken rebel” shit forever.
I didn’t think you could get them to be on TV without the robot heads?
This only makes sense if Marc uses his “Marc the Shark” persona.
I can’t fault Phil for leaving, WWE is going to push Cena until the wheels fall off and if you are comfortable with your income there is no good reason to destroy your body for a fleeting gasp at second bananna.
Besides maybe leaving was the only way he and AJ could have a shot at a real relationship away from the troubles of road life, and that’s worth doing.
Tbh, I think that the interviewer is just being respectful towards Punk by not asking any wrestling questions. He probably gets asked by everyone and their chihuahua about anything wrestling related.
Not really respect. I’m pretty sure Marc has never followed wrasslin’.
I feel like a CM Punk Wrestling Hipster article would be the best
I think it’s a necessity at this point. Co-signed!
Would it be about his long career I.E. why people cared about him, or would it be about how everyone’s bitching that he isn’t our wrestling slave?*
*though 1 does seem to be the reason for 2
I’m assuming more of 2
Didn’t David D. sort-of already write that article?: [smokingsection.uproxx.com]
I +1’ed this idea before it was mainstream.
Had to sign up to weigh in on this. As a dedicated listener of Marc’s WTF podcast, CM Punk was on back in November and actually talked about all of this: his childhood and early days of wrestling, what made him walk away, and a myriad of other things. I’m not even a wrestling fan and barely knew who CM Punk was, and the conversation was fascinating.
Most of the TV show Maron (including all of its guests) mirror previous podcast episodes or events from his past that he talks about in his act. If anybody’s interesting in getting CM Punk’s full story, check out Episode 444 (November 18, 2013) of WTF.
Yes. As I said above, that’s the podcast to listen to…
GFK, to be fair, DB did say it before you did.
@chudleycannons: Well, technically, I said it first because I mentioned the Punk-Maron podcast on another thread more than a month ago.
But, not technically, who gives a shit? I was just agreeing with other commenters who thought the podcast was worth recommending…
Easy guys. Just wanted to promo WTF. The TV show is great this season, but having listened to all 500+ episodes I can say the podcast is easily one of the best things available on the internet.
@GFK, Ah sorry. I misunderstood what you said and thought you were attacking him.
The AJ Lee comment seems, sadly, on target. Two and a half to three months without so much as a peep or even a timetable for a return? Yeah, unless it’s written in their contract like an RVD or a Brock Lesnar, you don’t hear about that kind of “time off” for wrestlers, much less Divas, who I doubt have half as much respect with management as their male peers.
I don’t think she’s coming back at all, honestly.
Don’t say that! If you love something let it go and if it loves you it’ll fly back. Based on her marriage, if AJ loves anything it’s a wrestling nerd, so a couple million, yes.
I hope you’re right, because I’ve been a fan ever since the battle royal where she dressed up as Kitana and kept in character for the whole thing. She has her problems as a wrestler – once Brandon pointed out how her size lends to less sound on impact it’s been difficult to “unsee” it – but she’s far better than a lot of the Divas WWE has employed over the years and I was really looking forward to a Paige vs AJ program. I’d still really like to see it if she comes back. But I have sort of “let go” and accepted the reality that she’s been gone too long for it to be a “vacation” and she’s either not coming back or she’s injured and they’ve done a spectacular job of hiding it.
That said, if she does come back the time away would probably be good for her, especially if she hits the refresh button on her character. The screaming crazy lady schtick was kind of getting old, in my opinion. It needed a break.
AJ could quit now and be happy with Punk and his millions (I’ve never seen two people so in love than in their airport photo). But, I think she loves wrestling too much to quit now. She said she wouldn’t quit until she left the women’s division in a better place than when she started. That hasn’t happened yet, not really, not until the RAW womens division marches the NXT womens division. she’s certainly not oath bound to return, but I think she will.
She’s young, too young to retire. She’s had a nice career, but hardly much to talk about if she quits now. She’s got too much left to do. She’s highly valued by WWE, that’s why their still waiting for her. If she has children, her employers will wait and for the foreseeable future her husband will raise them. She’s not skilled to do anything else. She’s young enough to learn, but will she love doing anything else as much as wrestling? Her home life is very secure, her standing in the company she works for is highly respected (to those who matter), her legacy is barely carved out.
She’s got every reason to return, I think she will.
*RAW womens division matches (up to) NXT womens division*
Maybe. I mean, it could always be a situation where making a relationship and a marriage work comes first and as you note it’s not like Punk isn’t a millionaire at this point. Wrestling related marriages have a nasty habit of imploding when one member is on the road constantly.
In a way, I guess this is just me assuming the worst case scenario so, in the event she doesn’t come back, I’ve already sort of accepted it. I do hope I’m wrong. If she shows up the Raw after MitB, I’d be happy to be wrong. But three months in without a trace – even in the dirt sheets, who will all but report what wrestlers past and present read when on the toilet – kind of helped the pessimism seep in.
Dang, you’re temporarily right. Rumors circulate. She preggo, yo.
If that’s true it may explain the sudden marriage and title loss. It also kind of cements my feeling that it’s best to prepare for the worst case scenario. We already went through this with Kharma and the Divas division needed her far more then than it does AJ now.