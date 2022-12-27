As it turns out, you, me, and just about everyone else you have ever met in your entire life has used the incorrect term when we consume multiple delicious nuclear orange cheese crackers. According to Carter Karels of NoleSports.com, a representative for the Cheez-It Bowl gave a quick rundown on the proper pluralization of “Cheez-It.” Apparently, when I consume half a box of them while I watch a sporting event on my couch at 10:30 p.m., I am not eating “Cheez-Its,” I am eating “Cheez-It crackers.”

Really valuable information: A Cheez-It Bowl representative told me last night that there is no such thing as “Cheez-Its.” One Cheez-It is a Cheez-It. Two or more of the Cheez-It are called “Cheez-It crackers,” not Cheez-Its. You’re welcome. — Carter Karels (@CarterKarels) December 27, 2022

This was shocking to a number of college football fans, who, like most people on earth, just call them Cheez-Its.

Me to the Cheez-It Bowl flack: pic.twitter.com/rvV3hVgiug — matt porter (@mattyports) December 27, 2022

The "cracker" is silent. So, it's pronounced "Cheez-Its." Just like "waffle" is silent in "Eggos" as well as "blocks" in "Legos." — Hashim Horne 🐢 (@_SoundTheHorne) December 27, 2022

They’re only called Cheez-Its if they come from the Cheez-Its region of France. https://t.co/kXtnrMNrnY — Sam Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) December 27, 2022

Cheez-Its and RBIs will always be correct https://t.co/I62xRbBAgw — Steve Palazzolo (@PFF_Steve) December 27, 2022

It’s funny when companies like Cheez-Its and Uno try and make up their own rules. https://t.co/OnomoOjJms — Justin Tinsley (@JustinTinsley) December 27, 2022

Tell that rep to mind their business. We’re eating Cheez-its. https://t.co/H1ev5HgjLu — Monica (@themonicakay) December 27, 2022

We need you to tell the media

"One Cheez-It is a Cheez-It. Two or more of the Cheez-It are called “Cheez-It crackers,” not Cheez-Its." pic.twitter.com/NlhhpuZTpW — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) December 27, 2022

It should, of course, be noted that “Cheez” is not the correct spelling of that word, even if I love the product dearly. Anyway, all of this comes on the same day that Cheez-It announced that four college football players — two of whom are playing in the bowl game that is officially sponsored by the company — signed NIL deals with that will put them in hotel rooms that are completely packed with branded stuff. It is, as you can guess, a shocking amount of red and orange and yellow.

Cheez-It has struck an NIL deal with 4 players participating in the Cheez-It Bowl & Citrus Bowl. FSU WR Micah Pittman, OU punter Michael Turk, LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier and Purdue WR Tyrone Tracy get to stay in a hotel room that the company describes as “Cheez-It Heaven.” pic.twitter.com/7mrYS1LpB0 — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 27, 2022

There is no word on whether or not it is required that multiple little bits of baked cheese be referred to exclusively as “Cheez-It crackers” as part of the NIL deal.