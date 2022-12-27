cheez-it bowl college football
Sports

College Football Fans Refuse To Believe A Cheez-It Bowl Rep’s Claim That ‘Cheez-Its’ Is Grammatically Incorrect

As it turns out, you, me, and just about everyone else you have ever met in your entire life has used the incorrect term when we consume multiple delicious nuclear orange cheese crackers. According to Carter Karels of NoleSports.com, a representative for the Cheez-It Bowl gave a quick rundown on the proper pluralization of “Cheez-It.” Apparently, when I consume half a box of them while I watch a sporting event on my couch at 10:30 p.m., I am not eating “Cheez-Its,” I am eating “Cheez-It crackers.”

This was shocking to a number of college football fans, who, like most people on earth, just call them Cheez-Its.

It should, of course, be noted that “Cheez” is not the correct spelling of that word, even if I love the product dearly. Anyway, all of this comes on the same day that Cheez-It announced that four college football players — two of whom are playing in the bowl game that is officially sponsored by the company — signed NIL deals with that will put them in hotel rooms that are completely packed with branded stuff. It is, as you can guess, a shocking amount of red and orange and yellow.

There is no word on whether or not it is required that multiple little bits of baked cheese be referred to exclusively as “Cheez-It crackers” as part of the NIL deal.

