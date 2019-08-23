College Football Week 0 Winners: Chomping At The Bit

Getty Image

Hello, friends. College football is finally back with a pair of Week 0 games that couldn’t be much further away from each other if they tried.

The opener to the season in FBS pits Florida against Miami (FL) as the two in-state rivals (term used fairly loosely, since they don’t meet all that often) square off in Orlando. The night cap comes all the way from the big island, as Arizona will make its longest trip of the year to face the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in Aloha Stadium.

It’s just two games, but that’s two games more than we’ve had on a Saturday in eight months, so it’s something to be celebrated and, of course, offers an opportunity for winners. I’m back to bring you my best bets each week. Last year we went 112-104-2 in picks, which meant we slowly bled out the tiniest bit of juice in column picks, but came very close to a profitable year. We’re looking to turn in a profit this season, and that starts with three Week 0 winners coming your way.

Note: As always, lines come courtesy of the Westgate Las Vegas Super Book at time of writing.