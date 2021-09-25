The downside to the late college football slate this week is that there isn’t one particularly exceptional game. The good news, though, is that these sorts of Saturday nights mean you should bust out the laptop and the iPad, as there are a handful of games between conference foes that have the potential to pop off.
Here’s everything you can watch later in the day, all times EST:
#24 UCLA vs. Stanford, 6:00 PM, Pac-12 Network
Buffalo vs. Old Dominion, 6:00 PM, ESPN+
Charleston Southern vs. East Carolina, 6:00 PM, ESPN+
Louisiana vs. Georgia Southern, 6:00 PM, ESPN+
Texas Southern vs. Rice, 6:30 PM, ESPN3
Tennessee vs. #11 Florida, 7:00 PM, ESPN
Nebraska vs. #20 Michigan State, 7:00 PM, FS1
#25 Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State, 7:00 PM, Big 12 Network/ESPN+
Kentucky vs. South Carolina, 7:00 PM, ESPN2
North Texas vs. Louisiana Tech, 7:00 PM, Stadium
Navy vs. Houston, 7:00 PM, ESPNU
Southern Miss vs. #1 Alabama, 7:30 PM, SEC Network
West Virginia vs. #4 Oklahoma, 7:30 PM, ABC
Akron vs. #10 Ohio State, 7:30 PM, Big Ten Network
#21 North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech, 7:30 PM, ACC Network
Florida Atlantic vs. Air Force, 8:00 PM, FS2
UAB vs. Tulane, 8:00 PM, ESPN+
Indiana vs. Western Kentucky, 8:00 PM, CBS Sports Network
Troy vs. UL Monroe, 8:00 PM, ESPN+
Hawai’i vs. New Mexico State, 8:00 PM, Flo Football
New Mexico vs. UTEP, 9:00 PM, ESPN+
California vs. Washington, 9:30 PM, Pac-12 Network
South Florida vs. #15 BYU, 10:15 PM, ESPN2
Arizona vs. #3 Oregon, 10:30 PM, ESPN
Oregon State vs. USC, 10:30 PM, FS1
Colorado vs. Arizona State, 10:30 PM, ESPNU