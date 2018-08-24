Conor McGregor Calls Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Father A ‘Quivering Coward’ On Instagram

With just over a month to go before Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov face off at UFC 229 on October 6, there’s been a noticeable lack of trash talk going around for the superfight. But all that may be about to change, as McGregor took his first big shot at his opponent (and his father) since the fight was announced.

“Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, I can see you,” McGregor wrote on Instagram, referencing Khabib’s father and coach. “Cowering behind fake respect. Just like your middle child. A quivering coward.”

The attached image? A screenshot of the infamous bus attack moment that seems to show Khabib Nurmagomedov reacting in fear.

Just an hour earlier, McGregor had expanded on “fake respect,” writing “I have true respect for the Vainakh soldier. Eye to eye respect. Always be aware that when respect is given out of fear, it is fake. It is the cowards safest first step towards treason.”

