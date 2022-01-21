dak prescott
Dak Prescott Earned A $25,000 Fine For His Comments About The Officials On Sunday

Dak Prescott has had quite the week, starting with a Sunday performance from he and the Cowboys that was maddeningly frustrating for fans and the players themselves, in a 23-17 loss to the 49ers at home.

After the game, Prescott expressed frustration with the referees for the 14 penalties Dallas was assessed in the game, including some crucial ones, as well as the critical failure of the Cowboys and officials to get the ball spotted after their QB draw with 14 seconds to play. At one point in his presser, Prescott was ripping fans for throwing stuff onto the field at players when he was informed that fans were actually throwing things at the officials walking off the field, and said “credit to them.” That, unsurprisingly, became a dominant story, as advocating for fans to throw bottles at anyone is not a good look, and unsurprisingly, Prescott took to Twitter earlier this week to walk back his comments and apologize.

While it was good on Prescott to issue an apology of his on volition, it won’t save him from an unsurprising fine from the league, which was reportedly levied on Thursday to the tune of $25,000.

It was a lock that the league would issue that fine, as they, like every other pro sports league, don’t take well to calling out the officiating publicly. Hopefully now all parties involved can move on, but unfortunately for Prescott, it’ll be another eight months before he and the Cowboys can start trying to right the wrongs of another early playoff exit.

