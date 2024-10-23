Daniel Garcia Is Determined To Become Undeniable In AEW

Daniel Garcia is quick to point out he’s not a fresh talent in AEW. He’s been in and out of prominent stories across his first three years in the company alongside some of the promotion’s biggest names, from Bryan Danielson to FTR and Chris Jericho. As new stars, like Kazuchika Okada, Will Ospreay, and Jay White have rotated into the company, it’s only become more difficult to separate from the pack and take the next step in becoming a true main event talent. At this stage in his career, Garcia is determined on becoming so utterly undeniable that it won’t matter who else is on the roster — there simply won’t be a question of whether he belongs in the the main event scene.

“We have such a roster where it fosters wanting to get better,” Garcia tells Uproxx Sports. “We have so many talented people coming all the time and I think it’s really on the talent to separate yourself and to show ‘You can sign whoever you want to sign, but I’m somebody unique. I’m somebody special, and I’m somebody that should be invested in as well.’”

That last part isn’t in question. Garcia’s put in the work to become a highly-touted talent, recently renewing his contract with AEW after agonizing over his decision for “basically a year.” In recent months, right up until he put pen to paper, rumors swirled with varying degrees of confidence where Garcia would end up.

“A lot of that stuff just made me laugh because I feel like I’m a super private person,” Garcia continues. “Nobody really had any information regarding anything involving me over the past few months. Anything that came out was just completely fabricated and I feel like anything that came out about my status was just completely fake because nobody knew anything about me.”

Ultimately, Garcia knew AEW was home and where he wanted to plant his flag.

“I kinda knew in my head most of the time — I figured AEW was the right place for me. It’s a place that I slot in really well at, it’s a place I’m happy, a place that I get a lot of opportunity already,” Garcia says. “I think AEW right now is just a place that I really believe in. You look around the locker room, there are people that I want to go to war with. We have a roster that motivates me to get better, to be a better wrestler, and a better performer.”

Developing a strong reputation, Garcia says, has taken him a long way. At times, it doesn’t matter as much about your in-ring abilities, rather if you can be someone that people want to work with. For Garcia, it’s exponentially easier to continue climbing the ladder when the locker room is in a strong position — something he admits wasn’t necessarily the case a few years ago.

“AEW’s obviously been through ups and downs over the past couple years of. Like you hear the rumors about the locker room and a lot of them are true. Like a lot of the times the locker room is going through trouble and turmoil and people are mad at each other,” Garcia says. “But, for the past year or so, I would say that we’ve been going through a really good upswing of positivity and everyone’s helping each other and it’s just a really good environment to be a part of.”