Delonte West Pretty Much Confirmed That Rumor About LeBron’s Mom

I’m not sure anyone’s had a more bizarre fall from grace than former NBA player Delonte West. It all started in the 2010 playoffs when rumors began circulating about a love affair between Delonte and LeBron James’ mom, Gloria James. The subsequent loss to the Celtics combined with LeBron’s poor play fueled the rumors even more.
Every sports blogger on the planet received some sort of tip, all with the same basic story. LeBron found out about the “alleged” banging ahead of Game 4 which ultimately led to the team’s lack of chemistry.
Yada, yada, yada.
Delonte’s career was kinda over after that. He had short stints in Boston and Dallas and hasn’t played in the NBA since. He briefly addressed the banging of LeBron’s mamma in 2012.
“If we want to continue to grow as a human race, what are we teaching our kids if we try to make humor and fun out of stuff like that?” West says of the rumor. “Number one, something like that never happened. I don’t know where they got that from.
“For a strong black woman like that, for people to try to tear her down, that’s terrible. That’s terrible in so many ways.”
Vice Sports has a pretty in-depth feature about Delonte West, including a video in which West explains why he didn’t call his son Delonte West, Jr.
“His middle name is Delonte but I didn’t want to name him Delonte West, Jr. just because of that,” he says in the video. “I don’t want my son going to school and people making fun of him for something his daddy did. He goin’ to school and ‘didn’t your daddy have sex with LeBron’s mamma?’ I don’t want him to deal with all that man.”
The wording here is bizarre to say the least. “For something his daddy did” sounds a hell of a lot like, “yeah, I done did it. I done did LeBron’s mamma.” Allegedly of course. I don’t know about you but that’s probably as close as we’re going to get to the truth.
Hope he can mange to get back into the league. All jokes aside. Sadly the NBA doesn’t have a good history of knowing how to handle players with mental issues.
Unfortunately, the physical part will likely keep him out of the NBA now. Too many guys younger and better.
Safe to say that unless his kid is Doogie Howser, no one is going to know who Delonte West is by the time he’s old enough to go to school.
+1 for the Doogie Howser reference Colin
It came up organically in that interview.
my friend’s step-mother makes $73 every hour on the computer. She has been out of a job for 7 months but last month her pay was $7220 just working on the computer for a few hours. Read more on this web site >>>>>>>> [www.mumjob.com]
That logic? [i.imgur.com]
This is why I’m really starting to hate sites like this. You latch onto one or two words out of a longer statement and believe that supports the rumor you wish was true. He in no way confirmed the rumor. He denied it, and the part that you think confirms the rumor doesn’t work when in it’s original context. Coupling it with a bullshit headline that baits readers into thinking a old rumor is in fact true is the exact reason this network of sites gets so many “clickbait” accusations.
That rumor may or not be true, but the point is whoever wrote that post is a completely clueless fool that has a considerable amount of difficulty interpreting the meaning behind simple English.
Your post makes absolutely no sense and is clueless. West is admitting nothing of the kind. How many Delonte Wests are there on this planet? If you name your kid Delonte West, Jr., then you know how that kid’s father is. He could have made a reference to the James mother rumor, or his guns, or his fried chicken video, or his lunatic fringe behavior, or sticking his finger into Gordon Hayward’s ear, or anything. What a lengthy stupid post about a whole lot of nothing, all he’s trying to do is protect his son from being teased when he gets older.
Holy shit, the writer for this article has reached a new level of grasping for straws. And I bet the writer knows it too but went ahead with it anyway smfh
I agree. Worse is that’s person “boss” giving the “ok” to run that crap. I guess it sells!!
I guess we have to wait for part 2 of the article to find out what this is relevant to?
Pretty much!?? BS!! Did he say he did it?! No! So don’t say he did when the words didn’t come out of his mouth. That’s how u spread negative “gossip.” He just didn’t want the stigma on his son. Change your headline, man! That’s what’s wrong w a lot of things and people today, u run with shit that isn’t true and people believe it. Fact find first!!
I personally think it was disrespectful of Delante West to engage in sexual activities with his teammates mother. There are billions of females on the planet, but you chose a person who could possibly stir up drama between you and the leagues star player. What ever he does on his free time id his business, but next time he should keep that kind of information to your self. We don’t know who pursued who, but it looks bad on the both of them. Really?? Lebron James Mother?
Delante West sleeping with Lebron’s mom is probably one of the most hilarious rumors out there. I’m sure Lebron must had been pissed when he got the news.
As for where and what Delonte is doing these days?..I hear he’s making money betting on sports following the sports service website below:
[tinyurl.com]
I don’t think we’ll ever know if this story is true or not, and basically we really don’t need to know. I enjoy watching Lebron play, and his family life off the court seems to be very nice. I especially like the work that he does in his community, helping people fix their houses up. When my son was in high school, his friends were always checking me out, and after they graduated from college, they still were hoping for a chance. One kid asked me, “What do you think of me now?” I said, “I don’t care how old you get, you’ll always be a child to me.” I said it with a smile, and all he could do was laugh too, but he got my point. LOL