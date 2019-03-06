In addition to the work that he does for Fox as an NFL insider, Jay Glazer is known for his interest in MMA. Glazer doesn’t just follow the sport, he actually has an MMA gym and serves as a trainer for athletes, working with NFL players during the offseason so they can stay in shape.
Glazer doesn’t just work with football players, though, as we learned from his Instagram account. On Tuesday evening, Glazer posted a video from after a workout he did with Demi Lovato. Both of them were laughing, because apparently, Lovato caught Glazer in the mouth during a sparring session. Even though Glazer said he had a mouthguard in, one of his front teeth got knocked out.
@ddlovato sooooo sorry not sorry she knocked my tooth out today sparring WITH MY MOUTHPIECE IN!! Andddd yes then not-so-casually gloats about it. Ahhh the crazy shit that goes on inside our doors at @unbreakableperformance. Oh, and for those who are so concerned about the condition of my beautiful smile have no fear… I #crazyglued my tooth back in! Hey crazy glue call me, perfect campaign. Hahahahaha. See ya tomorrow D 🥊🤼♂️ #unbreakable besides my teeth. #unbreakablefamily #fightlife #mma #gym