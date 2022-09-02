Denny Hamlin enters this year’s NASCAR Playoffs in the sixth position as he chases an ever-elusive Cup series championship, having finished second once and third three times in the final standings in his career. This year, he comes in as one of the chasers. Hamlin holds just 13 points, which is only four more than the 12th spot where the first cut will be made after the first three races of the playoffs. For Hamlin, that means a different approach from years where he’s entered as a points leader, and with the first race at a Darlington for the Cook Out Southern 500 (Sunday, Sept. 4, 4:00 p.m. ET on NBC), he’s feeling confident he can get off to a strong start given it’s a track he’s won at four times in 20 appearances with 15 top-10s. While the playoffs now take center stage for Hamlin, he’s also still got his own team, 23XI Racing, where he’s partnered with Michael Jordan for a two-car Cup series team, to worry about as well. Prior to heading off to Darlington for the race weekend, we got a chance to talk with Denny about balancing life as a driver and team owner, his approach to this year’s playoffs being different, shaking off last week’s wreck at Daytona, adapting to a new car, and what it’s like co-owning a team with MJ. First off, how are you feeling? I know you’re not doing the Xfinity race this weekend because you were dealing with some soreness. How are you feeling come off the wreck on Sunday? Yeah, I think that I wanted to make sure I was 100 percent for Sunday, and that’s hard to do even when you’re healthy. It’s hard to do because the 500-mile race in the Southern 500 is really, really hard on your body. I’ve run the double there for the last couple of years, and I know that it’s taken a little bit out of me in that race, so it just makes sense to kind of sit this one out and focus, especially with our 11 team needing to perform really well at all the playoff tracks. We don’t have a big point cushion this year. We need to focus 100 percent on Sunday. How does your body respond differently now to those hard hits then maybe 10-15 years ago? Have you learned kind of to listen to your body as you’ve gotten older? Yeah, I mean, typically as you get older all the hits that didn’t bother you when you’re 25 do when you’re 40. All those things are quite a bit different. But just going off of a big car change from generation six to this one, there’s a significant change. So you just kind of listen to your body and make sure — that’s what Kurt Busch is doing and he says he’s not ready — and so you have to listen to your body and the older you get the more you have to do that. With regards to the new car, I mean, from where you guys started the season in the 11 car to where you are now, that obviously wasn’t the ideal first few races. How happy are you with the way you guys have progressed and your comfort level as a team going into the playoffs with this car?

Well, there’s probably not going to be as many unknowns as what we were talking about early in the season. A lot of these racetracks we’re going to, we went to in the spring, so we’ll probably have a better understanding of how our performance is going to be that given weekend. So you know, at Kansas, the mile and a half, we’re probably going to perform really well there. The shorter tracks like the Roval, probably won’t perform as well. So it’s about how can we get the most out of our weekend even when we don’t have a fast car. And then for you as as a driver, what have been the biggest adjustments you’ve had to make in the new car? As a driver, you know, getting used to the braking zones is quite a bit different in this car, the deceleration of it, less power. All those things play a role in how you attack a certain race track and how you get speed out of this car on a particular race track. So I think it was important for me to kind of continue to evolve my game and how I have my certain disciplines at race tracks. I’ve had to evolve it with this race car because it is totally different. You’ve had a lot of success in your career at Darlington. Even though it is a new car and like you said you’re making adjustments, is it nice starting the playoffs at the track that you’re at least comfortable in and know you’ve had a lot of success? Yeah, it is. I mean, Darlington has always been a great race track for myself personally. Even in the spring it was really good until we got caught up in a wreck. But yeah, I’m comfortable going there. I think that it’s you know, for a lot of guys it’s a struggle track. I would hate to go to Charlotte Roval I guess the first race of the playoffs. You know, this is certainly one that’s kind of in our wheelhouse where we think that we can go out there, win, punch our ticket, and move on. And then from a team ownership side, you’re now in your second year with that. What’s been the biggest surprise to you that maybe you weren’t expecting about being a team owner and the biggest learning curve for you in that regard? The biggest thing is just being hands on with all the different departments that it takes to make a race team go. Certainly as a driver my job is competition of the 11 car, make sure I execute when they build me a fast car, how do I go win with it on the race track? So, I play a very small role in the performance of that 11 car. When you have a team, there’s so many different aspects that makes a car go — when you have your hands in ’em, there’s more gratification when it does run well. So, I just learned to understand the business of it, understand what it takes to make a competitive team go. The struggles that it comes with. Every single week you’re putting out a different fire that didn’t see coming, so you just never know. And most people that run businesses understand that. It’s doesn’t just open itself and run itself every day, and you punch out at the end of the clock. So just understanding that and really kind of getting a taste of it over the last year and a half has been fun.