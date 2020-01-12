Derrick Henry Threw A Jump Pass Touchdown As The Titans Stunned The Ravens

The Tennessee Titans were the biggest underdog of the NFL Divisional round, catching 10 points in Baltimore against Lamar Jackson and the top-seeded Ravens.

However, it was Tennessee that struck first with a stunning third down catch by Jonnu Smith and a deep touchdown pass to Kalif Raymond in the opening quarter, and the Ravens never fully answered in the first half. Baltimore could only muster a pair of field goals to trail 14-6 at the half.

To open the second half, Baltimore appeared to be ready to pull even closer, but a failed fourth down sneak by Lamar Jackson on the 20 gave the ball back to Tennessee. The Titans, whose offense had stalled, faced a 3rd and 1 and handed it off to Derrick Henry, who got way more than one as he rumbled all the way inside the Ravens 10.

After a failed Henry run and incompletion, the Titans went with a wildcat package on third and goal with Henry taking the direct snap. With all expectation of him trying to bulldoze his way into the end zone, the Titans pulled off a perfectly executed jump pass to Corey Davis for a touchdown to take a 21-6 lead.

A Lamar Jackson fumble on the first play of the ensuing drive set the Titans up again in the red zone, as things unraveled quickly for the Ravens in the third quarter, and the defense was clearly wearing down having to consistently try to bring down Henry. Ryan Tannehill then ran for a touchdown to make it 28-6, as a dream season in Baltimore became a nightmare.