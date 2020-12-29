We saw two versions of Derrick White last season. The first is a viable starter well worth the four-year, $73 million contract extension he inked last week. The second is a burgeoning star who would be massively underpaid if he’s here to stay.

But that second version of Derrick White blossomed amid distinct circumstances and manifested from a seven-game sample in the Orlando Bubble this summer. In 61 games before the season’s hiatus, White, coming off the bench for all but 13 contests, averaged 10.4 points (58.5 percent true shooting), 3.4 assists (1.2 turnovers), 3.2 rebounds and 0.9 blocks in 24.1 minutes a night. He was a complementary handler and very good defender beset by inconsistent aggression as a shooter, driver and scorer.

When the season resumed and San Antonio was missing LaMarcus Aldridge, Bryn Forbes and Trey Lyles, White entered the Spurs’ starting five and split initiating duties with DeMar DeRozan. Before a knee injury forced him out of the regular-season finale, he started all seven games, playing 29.8 minutes, averaging 18.9 points, 5.0 assists (2.0 turnovers) and 4.3 rebounds on 63.6 percent true shooting. Per 36 minutes, those numbers bumped up to 22.9 points, 6.0 assists (2.4 turnovers) and 5.2 rebounds.

Most importantly, he spurned the hesitancy and timidness that has previously plagued him, taking 15.2 shots per 36 minutes, compared to 11.4 prior to the break. He increased his 3-point rate from .345 to .636, launching eight 3-pointers per game and netting 39.3 percent of them. As an interior scorer, he inhabited the paint with regularity and averaged 5.1 free throws. A definitive claim to the title of San Antonio’s best young player had been authored, and the question was whether it could continue outside the Bubble atmosphere.

Supplement this offensive emergence with White’s defensive chops, caretaker decision-making and resolute pick-and-roll savvy, and he resembles that of a high-level secondary creator, someone who is good enough to be a top-30 NBA player. White will not be averaging nearly 20 a game on 63.6 percent true shooting when he returns from his toe injury (which could be soon). Shooting 39.3 percent from deep and 56.3 percent on two-pointers, as he did in the Bubble, is probably outlier as well. And that’s fine. He doesn’t have to be that prolific as a scorer. Playing 32-33 minutes per night and skewing closer to his pre-Orlando efficiency could still permit him to average 18 or so points on 60 percent true shooting. If his newfound 3-point rate carries into this season and is met by significant playing time, those benchmarks are certainly attainable.

During his bubble breakout, White operated as though he knew a prosperous shooting surge was on the horizon. He let it fly beyond the arc like a guy knocking down nearly 40 percent of his eight triples each game. While he only went 3 of 11 on pull-up threes, his degree of difficulty and versatility on 45 catch-and-shoot looks conveyed self-belief and value. Timely closeouts did not deter him. He flowed into dribble handoffs and exploited even minor defensive slip-ups with a confidently taken three-ball. He relocated to openings and fired. There was no sort of record scratch moment to stall the offense. If he didn’t let it fly, White, whether as a passer, driver or scorer, ensured something productive arose.

White’s physicality and body control are the linchpins of his downhill scoring arsenal. He is not exceptionally quick or an explosive vertical leaper and does not necessarily function with the off-rhythm cadence of someone such as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. But he does a masterful job of leveraging his 6-foot-5 frame to dislodge defenders for space or initiate contact to draw fouls (.409 free-throw rate in the bubble). His outside shooting prowess and gumption meant he did not slither to rim all that often, but he enjoyed success when he opted for paint pressure. On the year, he finished in the 59th percentile at the basket, putting that strength, pace and body control on display.