As the NFL is wrapping up its investigation into the dozens of claims of sexual misconduct against Deshaun Watson by masseuses in the Houston area, word broke on Tuesday that the now-Browns quarterback has reached confidential settlements in 20 of the 24 civil lawsuits against him.

Tony Buzbee, the lawyer representing the 24 women, announced the settlements in a statement on Tuesday morning in which he praised the bravery of the women who have stepped forward, most notably Ashley Solis, the first woman to bring forward her story of Watson’s conduct. Buzbee notes that Solis is among the four women who have not taken a settlement and still plan on going forward with their civil suits in court.

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has settled all but four of his civil lawsuits, plaintiffs attorney Tony Buzbee announced in a statement pic.twitter.com/CTHy1UPLCN — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) June 21, 2022

There is growing buzz that the NFL plans on suspending Watson for the full 2022 season after speaking with 11 of the 24 women that have filed lawsuits against Watson — which is 11 more than the Cleveland Browns spoke to before trading for Watson and giving him a record $230 million, fully guaranteed contract.

That decision from the league is still to come, but even with 20 settlements reached, this situation is far from over and Watson appears to be headed to court in at least a few of these civil suits after a grand jury declined to indict him on criminal charges earlier this year.