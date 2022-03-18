deshaun watson
Sports

Report: The Browns Will Acquire Deshaun Watson After He Changed His Mind On Getting Traded There

Despite the fact that he faces 22 civil lawsuits due to sexual misconduct allegations and is being investigated by the NFL under its personal conduct policy, the Cleveland Browns will trade for Deshaun Watson. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN and Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Watson has decided to waive his no-trade clause after previous reports indicated he did not want to go to the Browns.

As a result, Cleveland will figure out a deal with the Houston Texans to bring Watson to northeast Ohio.

Watson will, per Rapoport, get a gigantic contract extension from the Browns, including an NFL record for guaranteed money.

Cleveland will, per reports, part ways with a number of picks to get the deal done.

Reports indicated in recent days that Watson — who did not play for the Texans last season for, per the team’s weekly injury report, “non-football reasons” — took meetings with the Browns, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, and New Orleans Saints, and in the last day or so, it appeared that Watson had his sights set on either Atlanta or New Orleans as a potential destination.

As for Cleveland’s current quarterback, Baker Mayfield requested a trade on Thursday after reports started circulating that the team would not acquire Watson. The Browns said they would not accommodate that request, although it stands to reason that will change now.

