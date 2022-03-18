Despite the fact that he faces 22 civil lawsuits due to sexual misconduct allegations and is being investigated by the NFL under its personal conduct policy, the Cleveland Browns will trade for Deshaun Watson. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN and Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Watson has decided to waive his no-trade clause after previous reports indicated he did not want to go to the Browns.

As a result, Cleveland will figure out a deal with the Houston Texans to bring Watson to northeast Ohio.

Deshaun Watson has decided he wants to play for the Cleveland Browns in a stunning change of events, per sources. Watson has informed the Houston Texans that he now is willing to waive the no-trade clause in his contract to be dealt to Cleveland. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2022

Deshaun Watson plans to waive his no-trade clause to the #Browns, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. Yes, the Browns!! Trade compensation still to be finalized with the #Texans, but Watson has made his choice: He expects to go to Cleveland. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2022

The #Browns and #Texans still must finalize the trade for Deshaun Watson, but Cleveland has always been willing to exceed Houston's price: Three first-round picks plus at least two other assets. A massive deal to be completed soon. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 18, 2022

Watson will, per Rapoport, get a gigantic contract extension from the Browns, including an NFL record for guaranteed money.

Deshaun Watson gets a fully guaranteed 5 year $230M contract. That is $80M more than the previous record for fully guaranteed money at signing ($150M). This deal was negotiated by David Mulugheta of Athletes First. https://t.co/nQls9WRpD1 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2022

Cleveland will, per reports, part ways with a number of picks to get the deal done.

Source says the #Texans will be acquiring three first round picks and two additional picks – on day two or three – from the #Browns for Deshaun Watson. Five total picks, including three first rounders. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) March 18, 2022

The Browns are trading three first-round picks, and two additional picks to the Texans for QB Deshaun Watson, per sources. Wow. Wow. Wow. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 18, 2022

Reports indicated in recent days that Watson — who did not play for the Texans last season for, per the team’s weekly injury report, “non-football reasons” — took meetings with the Browns, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, and New Orleans Saints, and in the last day or so, it appeared that Watson had his sights set on either Atlanta or New Orleans as a potential destination.

As for Cleveland’s current quarterback, Baker Mayfield requested a trade on Thursday after reports started circulating that the team would not acquire Watson. The Browns said they would not accommodate that request, although it stands to reason that will change now.