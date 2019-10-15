@amandacstein on Twitter

Sports

The Devils Let Kids Draw Their Player Introductions And The Results Were Hilarious

TwitterContributing Writer

One minor but extremely underrated tradition in the NHL is the Canadian Thanksgiving Day game. A number of teams play on a Monday afternoon in October as those north of the border celebrate with turkey and those south of the border may or may not have the day off from work.

Most children are off from school, however, and many markets take that opportunity to have a kid-themed gameday experience. That’s exactly what the New Jersey Devils did when they hosted the Florida Panthers on Monday and the results were wonderful. Let’s start with goaltender Cory Schneider bringing his own adorable child to the rink on Monday.

Don’t worry, there’s more kid cuteness with him later. There was also extremely charismatic P.K. Subban giving the kid reporter a very easy job.

But the star of the show was the player introductions the team put up in Prudential Center. They let young Devils fans draw their favorite players and then projected them next to their actual pictures.

The video of these is incredible, complete with kids announcing their names in the arena.

Fans had a lot of fun with this, obviously.

As a child who obsessively drew very poor recreations of sports logos growing up (try this Buffalo Sabres logo when you get a moment, it’s not easy!) this is great to see some fine artwork appreciated by the big clubs. What a charming day all around, but unfortunately it wasn’t enough to get the Devils their first win of the season just yet.

Around The Web

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

by:

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

by:

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

by: FacebookTwitter

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

by:

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

by:

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

by: FacebookTwitter
×