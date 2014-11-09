Did The New Orleans Saints Get Screwed On This Game-Winning Hail Mary?

#New Orleans Saints #GIFs
11.09.14

With seconds remaining, the Saints executed a perfect Hail Mary against the Niners, as Jimmy Graham came down with what looked like a game-winning touchdown. But a flag on the field negated the play. Was this pass interference on Graham?

Or was this a soccer flop from Perrish Cox?

TOPICS#New Orleans Saints#GIFs
TAGSgifsJIMMY GRAHAMNEW ORLEANS SAINTSPerrish Coxsan francisco 49ers

