Did The New Orleans Saints Get Screwed On This Game-Winning Hail Mary?

With seconds remaining, the Saints executed a perfect Hail Mary against the Niners, as Jimmy Graham came down with what looked like a game-winning touchdown. But a flag on the field negated the play. Was this pass interference on Graham?
Or was this a soccer flop from Perrish Cox?
Watching it full speed, the refs absolutely made the correct call.
The GIF starts late and slow motion doesn’t capture the full effect. It was a push off. End of story.
Refs call it almost any time the reciever extends their arms. Did the defender embellish a bit? Yeah. But watching it full speed (you know, the way the refs see it), you gotta make that call.
That is absolutely, 100%, without a doubt a push off and the correct call.