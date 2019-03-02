Getty Image

D.K. Metcalf had the potential to fly up NFL Draft boards during his redshirt sophomore year. He caught 39 balls for 646 yards and seven touchdowns as a redshirt freshman at Ole Miss, and through six games in 2018, Metcalf was a bit of a matchup nightmare. Then, he suffered a season-ending neck injury that required surgery, casting some doubt on where he’d end up going should he declare for the draft.

Well, Metcalf decided to go pro, and then this picture hit the internet, and a rocket got strapped to the young man’s back.

DK Metcalf has somehow gotten bigger since last we saw him pic.twitter.com/DdkEZ2my6g — Bunkie Perkins (@BunkiePerkins) February 11, 2019

All eyes were on how Metcalf would perform at the NFL Draft Combine, because this young man appears to be chiseled out of marble. Things started out well when he measured at 6’3 and 228 pounds with 34 and 7/8-inch arms and 9 and 7/8-inch hands. There was also a report that he was 1.6 percent body fat, which seems impossible, but it was on Twitter, so it legally cannot be a lie.