D.K. Metcalf became a viral sensation early in the NFL Draft process as non-Ole Miss fans learned about the 6’3, 228 pound physical specimen that has become the most talked about wide receiver in the 2019 draft class.

Metcalf’s legend for those not well-versed in Ole Miss football began with a photo in a gym and grew further when he lit up the combine, running a 4.33 in the 40-yard dash, posting a 40.5 inch vertical, benched 225 pounds 27 times, and showed off an 11’2 broad jump.