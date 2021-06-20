Dogecoin and NASCAR have a much longer relationship that, say, Elon Musk. But the car with the meme-based cryptocurrency didn’t fare too well in its return to the racing circuit on Saturday.

Dogecoin has shown up at auto racing events in the past, starting when Reddit handed driver Josh Wise a sponsorship of the meme coin in 2014. But the crypto is a very different dog these days, and the Dogecar, as it’s known, has popped back up in 2021 for a handful of races for Stefan Parsons.

Nashville week! DogeCar is back 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/9QgljcpLt6 — Stefan Parsons (@StefanParsons98) June 14, 2021

The car’s running actually made #dogecar trend on Twitter for a while.

That car, though, struggled in Nashville in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday. In Stage 2 of the Tennessee Lottery 250, Parsons got into trouble just before the start/finish line and wrecked, taking a hard hit on the front end of the car into the exterior wall.

The replay shows what would be an end to the day for the No. 99, which glided past the finish line sideways in what was very good advertising for the car’s front end but not the way anyone involved in the Parsons team would have liked to finish.

The wreck caused Parsons to finish 36th, in last place on the day. Meanwhile, the actual Dogecoin dipped a bit on Saturday, still far from the dollar value so many meme investors are dreaming it will one day reach.