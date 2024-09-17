Shannon Sharpe had a wild week last week when he accidentally went on Instagram Live while having sex with a woman, with his phone capturing the sound while facing the ceiling. Sharpe ultimately issued an apology on his “Nightcap” show with Chad Johnson — originally, one of Sharpe’s assistants claimed it was the result of a hack, but Sharpe deleted that and decided to tell the truth.

Some have questioned how much of an accident it was, as it takes a number of steps to start an IG Live and on his apology show he did an ad read for male enhancement pills, but in any case, it caused quite the stir. Sharpe avoided the same fate at ESPN as Paul Pierce after his ill-fated IG Live from a party cost him a gig on NBA Countdown. As such, he resumed his normal work on First Take, but no one has forgotten about what happened last week.

That includes Domonique Foxworth, who couldn’t resist the opportunity to slip a joke about Sharpe’s escapades into Tuesday’s First Take after Sharpe said he could play tight end for the Carolina Panthers if his hips could hold up.

Foxworth quietly joked “I think your hips are fine”, which neither Sharpe nor Stephen A. Smith seemed to notice — or just ignored. It’s good work by Foxworth, because you can’t just let that opportunity slide, to the point that he felt compelled to tweet this out so no one missed it.