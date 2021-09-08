In sports events nobody asked for: Someone, somewhere, somehow decided that hiring Donald Trump and his shouty son Don Jr. to provide color commentary during this weekend’s Evander Holyfield-Vitor Belfort geriatic boxing match is a thing that some people might want to see and hear. It’s not exactly the classiest of post-Oval Office gigs for the former POTUS, but we wouldn’t expect any less.

According to The Wrap, the Trump-Trump take on the fight is being billed as an “alternate telecast”:

The Trumps’ fight commentary will be one of two options for people shelling out $49.95 to watch 58-year-old Holyfield and 44-year-old Vitor Belfort beat each other up. Longtime HBO fight commentator Jim Lampley will call the official telecast alongside former welterweight world champion Shawn Porter. Either way, the event will stream on FITE.TV.

“I love great fighters and great fights,” Trump said in a press release. “I look forward to seeing both this Saturday night and sharing my thoughts ringside. You won’t want to miss this special event.”

In addition to discussing what’s happening in the ring, there’s no doubt that Trump-squared will be taking a few swipes of their own—at the fake news, Joe Biden, the COVID pandemic, and pretty much any other topic that Trump Sr. has been banned from talking about on just about every major social media platform.

On the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the former president will be doing commentary for a night of boxing at the Hard-rock Casino: Trump to call Holyfield-Belfort alternate telecast https://t.co/iMfgmqMyRB — Frank Figliuzzi (@FrankFigliuzzi1) September 8, 2021

While offering punch-by-punch commentary during a boxing match might seem like an unusual way for a former president to spend the 20th anniversary of 9/11, it certainly beats the time when, shortly after the terrorist attacks, he bragged that with the World Trade Center towers out of the way, his building was now the tallest in downtown Manhattan.

(Via The Wrap)