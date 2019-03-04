Donald Trump Served Another College Football Team Fast Food At The White House

03.04.19

Donald Trump serving championship-caliber athletes cheap fast food in the White House is now officially an American tradition. The 45th president of the United States and fast food hamburger connoisseur hosted another championship college football team on Monday as the North Dakota State Bison traveled to Washington D.C. to visit Trump at the White House.

The last time the White House hosted a college football team it was during the government shutdown, and the Clemson Tigers were treated to a fast food bonanza that briefly captivated the entirety of the Internet. But with the shutdown over and, presumably, multiple professional chefs back on the payroll and available to make state dinners, one would hope NDSU could celebrate the latest chapter of its FCS dynasty with a bit fancier fare.

Nope.

