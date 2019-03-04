@egiddings10 on Twitter

Donald Trump serving championship-caliber athletes cheap fast food in the White House is now officially an American tradition. The 45th president of the United States and fast food hamburger connoisseur hosted another championship college football team on Monday as the North Dakota State Bison traveled to Washington D.C. to visit Trump at the White House.

The Bison are in the East Room awaiting the arrival of President Trump. #NDSUinDC pic.twitter.com/Qb1gyvdxgg — NDSU Football (@NDSUfootball) March 4, 2019

The last time the White House hosted a college football team it was during the government shutdown, and the Clemson Tigers were treated to a fast food bonanza that briefly captivated the entirety of the Internet. But with the shutdown over and, presumably, multiple professional chefs back on the payroll and available to make state dinners, one would hope NDSU could celebrate the latest chapter of its FCS dynasty with a bit fancier fare.

Nope.