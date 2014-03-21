Belle Knox Is Bummed Over Duke Losing To Mercer, Offers Free Sex Toys To Duke Basketball Players

03.21.14 4 years ago 21 Comments

Duke lost earlier today to Mercer. It was tragic to people that like Duke, and awesome to pretty much everyone else. But, what’s most important is what Duke porn star Belle Knox has to say about the loss. Via TMZ:

Knox offered the Blue Devils free sex toys from her sex toy line if they won the tourney — including one item that happens to be a mold of her crotch.

But after Duke was knocked out by Mercer … Knox says she still bleeds blue and white — saying, “They played hard and I love them … of course, I’ll give them [my sex toys] for free.”

She adds, “Congratulations to Mercer though.”

Exactly, when my team loses, the first thing I want is to isolate myself with a Fleshlight from a porn star. I mean, how else would you console yourself?

Via TMZ

Around The Web

TAGSbelle knoxDUKEduke porn starfleshlightmercerSEX TOYS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 24 hours ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 1 day ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 2 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 3 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP