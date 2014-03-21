Belle Knox Is Bummed Over Duke Losing To Mercer, Offers Free Sex Toys To Duke Basketball Players

Duke lost earlier today to Mercer. It was tragic to people that like Duke, and awesome to pretty much everyone else. But, what’s most important is what Duke porn star Belle Knox has to say about the loss. Via TMZ:

Knox offered the Blue Devils free sex toys from her sex toy line if they won the tourney — including one item that happens to be a mold of her crotch. But after Duke was knocked out by Mercer … Knox says she still bleeds blue and white — saying, “They played hard and I love them … of course, I’ll give them [my sex toys] for free.” She adds, “Congratulations to Mercer though.”

Exactly, when my team loses, the first thing I want is to isolate myself with a Fleshlight from a porn star. I mean, how else would you console yourself?

Via TMZ