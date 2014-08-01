Rumor Has It That Alleged Serial Drug Test Failer Dustin Johnson Has Been Banging Other Golfers’ Wives

#Dustin Johnson
Senior Editor
08.01.14 16 Comments

As it turns out, Dustin Johnson’s leave of absence from the PGA tour was more like an “oh wait you got suspended for cocaine?” Oops. Just a tiny, tiny detail there. According to Golf.com, Johnson will miss 6 months because of it. And oh yeah, he was banging players’ wives. Not while he was banging Paulina Gretzky though—at least I don’t think. But we can dream right?

According to the source, Johnson has failed three drug tests: one for marijuana in 2009 and two for cocaine, in 2012 and 2014. He was previously suspended for the 2012 failed test, but that suspension was never made public. Under the PGA Tour’s drug-testing policies, the Tour is not required to announce any disciplinary actions against players who test positive for recreational drugs.

Johnson’s conduct has long been a topic of conversation among close observers of the Tour. He is often seen in bars near his home in Jupiter, Fla., and is also known to have had a sexual indiscretion with at least one wife of a PGA Tour player.

And then Fox Sports’ Robert Lusetich weighed in.

Oh man, I cannot wait for the Dustin Johnson-Paulina Gretzky-Amanda Dufner sex tape. Bet they did it at a Perkins…while Tiger watched. Oh man, you know Tiger watched. I so need more details about this.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dustin Johnson
TAGSDUSTIN JOHNSONDustin Johnson cocaineDustin Johnson sex tapeDustin Johnson suspendedDustin Johnson-Paulina GretzkyPaulina Gretzky

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP