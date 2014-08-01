Rumor Has It That Alleged Serial Drug Test Failer Dustin Johnson Has Been Banging Other Golfers’ Wives

As it turns out, Dustin Johnson’s leave of absence from the PGA tour was more like an “oh wait you got suspended for cocaine?” Oops. Just a tiny, tiny detail there. According to Golf.com, Johnson will miss 6 months because of it. And oh yeah, he was banging players’ wives. Not while he was banging Paulina Gretzky though—at least I don’t think. But we can dream right?

According to the source, Johnson has failed three drug tests: one for marijuana in 2009 and two for cocaine, in 2012 and 2014. He was previously suspended for the 2012 failed test, but that suspension was never made public. Under the PGA Tour’s drug-testing policies, the Tour is not required to announce any disciplinary actions against players who test positive for recreational drugs. Johnson’s conduct has long been a topic of conversation among close observers of the Tour. He is often seen in bars near his home in Jupiter, Fla., and is also known to have had a sexual indiscretion with at least one wife of a PGA Tour player.

And then Fox Sports’ Robert Lusetich weighed in.

Not a huge secret either that #DustinJohnson had affairs with 2 wives of PGA Tour players. One broke up the marriage. — Robert Lusetich (@RobertLusetich) August 1, 2014

Oh man, I cannot wait for the Dustin Johnson-Paulina Gretzky-Amanda Dufner sex tape. Bet they did it at a Perkins…while Tiger watched. Oh man, you know Tiger watched. I so need more details about this.