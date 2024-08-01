Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback in the NFL. He’s got a rocket arm, he’s deadly accurate, and he has the remarkable ability to raise his game when he has to perform in big moments. As a result, quarterbacks across America are modeling their games after Mahomes, even if he’s about as 1-of-1 as we’ve ever seen at the position.

As it turns out, there are quarterbacks who want to resemble Mahomes off the field, too. Nebraska football landed one of the best recruits in program history this past recruiting class in Dylan Raiola, a 5-star quarterback who 247Sports called the second-best signal caller in his class. Raiola showed up for camp on Wednesday, and I promise, this is not a picture of Patrick Mahomes I am about to embed in this post.

He legitimately looks just like Mahomes, right down to the fact that he’s wearing adidas gear. And even Mahomes had to admit that the resemblance is pretty impressive, as he responded to a tweet from Tyreek Hill where the Dolphins receiver wondered what the heck was going on.

That’s my lil cuzzo https://t.co/JERaDk44ix — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) July 31, 2024

As for whether Raiola can look like Mahomes on the field and help the Huskers return to glory, well, that remains to be seen.