There aren’t many quarterbacks in the history of football who are better than Patrick Mahomes at completing passes from a bunch of different arm angles. The Kansas City Chiefs signal caller and reigning Super Bowl MVP is as good as it gets when he drops back and throws it normally, but the thing that makes Mahomes so special is his ability to throw the ball with power and accuracy when he’s not doing that, as his ability to put it right between the numbers while essentially throwing side-arm is rare.

Fast forward to the Chiefs’ training camp and it turns out Mahomes has a new club in his bag. Mahomes dropped back and looked in the direction of second-year receiver Skyy Moore, who caught a pass and turned upfield. The catch: Mahomes threw this thing behind-the-back, and managed to put it in a place where Moore could catch it in stride.

If this was anyone else, my guess would be they were just joking around during camp and they would never, ever try this in a game. This, however, is Patrick Mahomes, and as a result, my hunch is Andy Reid is going to put together an entire package of plays where he’s asked to throw the ball like this.