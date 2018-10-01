Earl Thomas’s worst fear became reality on Sunday and he let the Seattle Seahawks know his displeasure after suffering what could be a season-ending leg injury.

Thomas was playing for Seattle despite a contract dispute over the final year of his contract with the Seahawks. He had held out the entire preseason and even practice this week, though he had been playing in regular season games.

On Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, though, Thomas hurt his leg during the third quarter on a play where the Cardinals scored a touchdown to tie the game. Thomas was carted off the field with his leg in an air cast, and after the game Seahawks coach Pete Carroll confirmed that he had fractured his leg. Thomas, though, did not appear to be on good terms with the Seahawks after the injury.