Getty Image

For the first time in three years, EA Sports tabbed someone other than Cristiano Ronaldo to grace the cover of its upcoming FIFA game. For FIFA 20, two footballers who have spent the last few years captivating fans in the English Premier League will find themselves as the faces of the game.

This year’s standard edition will feature Eden Hazard, the former Chelsea ace who inked a long-speculated deal to Real Madrid earlier this summer. Hazard, one of the most exciting attacking players in the world, moved to the Spanish giants for a reported fee of €100 million following his latest brilliant campaign in London, one in which he bagged 21 goals in 52 matches across all competitions.

EA Sports

The Champions Edition of the game, on the other hand, will feature a player who stayed put over the summer and, if his club has its way, is never going anywhere. Liverpool star Virgil Van Dijk will be on this edition on the heels of a season in which he played a major role in transforming the club’s back line. Van Dijk, quite possibly the best defender in the world, helped the Reds establish the most stout defense in all of England en route to being named the Premier League Player of the Season and winning the Champions League.

EA Sports

FIFA 20 is set to drop on Sept. 27, 2019, with the Champions Edition of the game being released three days earlier.