Elizabeth Swaney is a 33-year-old skier from Oakland, California who made the 2018 Winter Olympics with Hungary. She didn’t have the best run on the halfpipe on Monday, but you can certainly argue she had the most aesthetically interesting one.

Swaney made some waves on President’s Day when she took a ski run that looked, to quote a Courtney Barnett song, Pedestrian At Best. There were no major tricks, not a lot of air at all, and honestly, it was about as minimalist as a ski run has ever looked in an Olympic event.

Those unfamiliar with her background wondered exactly what was going on when she hit the course, and there’s certainly an interesting story behind the run. But first, let’s check out what Swaney can do on the slopes.