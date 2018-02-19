Elizabeth Swaney is a 33-year-old skier from Oakland, California who made the 2018 Winter Olympics with Hungary. She didn’t have the best run on the halfpipe on Monday, but you can certainly argue she had the most aesthetically interesting one.
Swaney made some waves on President’s Day when she took a ski run that looked, to quote a Courtney Barnett song, Pedestrian At Best. There were no major tricks, not a lot of air at all, and honestly, it was about as minimalist as a ski run has ever looked in an Olympic event.
Those unfamiliar with her background wondered exactly what was going on when she hit the course, and there’s certainly an interesting story behind the run. But first, let’s check out what Swaney can do on the slopes.
Seeing someone with money and resources to travel the world just to basically make a mockery of real competition between real athletes is the opposite of inspiring. The only props she deserves is gaming the system which she did well.
It’s definitely not inspiring…but it is definitely some gold medal trolling.
Her country got a competitor in the event. It was fine. My god, it’s not like the Olympics are sacrosanct.
@Steve Bramucci My apologies I guess? Like I said she gamed the system well. But this isn’t inspiring mate…
She ‘Eddie the Eagle’d it
Betty the Beagle?
We have the Ed Sheeran of the slopes.
Wait. Do you ignorant fucks, original poster included, not realize that there are unfair quotas imposed on women’s events, and this person took it upon herself to make sure other countries are included in World Renowned games. Jesus you’re pathetic. She’s a multi-national hero!
Gais, we’ve got a low-level troll over hear!
*here
This woman is the ‘every Olympic event needs to include one regular person for reference’ meme made real.
There were really only about 7 women that were going more than a couple feet out of the half pipe, so it isn’t surprising someone that isn’t very good could game the system and get in.